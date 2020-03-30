TV Ratings: Fox's iHeart Living Room Concert Ties Idol for Sunday Win

RELATED STORIES Locke & Key Renewed for Season 2

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s presentation of The iHeart Living Room Concert for America averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, tying ABC’s American Idol for the Sunday night demo win.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

ABC | AFV (6.5 mil/1.1) ticked up a tenth, while American Idol (7.3 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

CBS | God Friended Me (6.4 mil/0.6) drew its best audience since Dec. 8 while steady in the demo. NCIS: Los Angeles (6.8 mil/0.7) dipped 8 percent and a tenth from last week’s season highs. NCIS: New Orleans (6.54 mil/0.7) hit a new Sunday night in audience while steady in the demo.

NBC | The Wall (3 mil/0.5), Zoey’s Playlist (1.9 mil/0.4) and Good Girls (1.9 mil/0.5) were all steady in the demo.

