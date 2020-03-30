TV Ratings: Fox's iHeart Living Room Concert Ties Idol for Sunday Win

THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA
In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s presentation of The iHeart Living Room Concert for America averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, tying ABC’s American Idol for the Sunday night demo win.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

ABC | AFV (6.5 mil/1.1) ticked up a tenth, while American Idol (7.3 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

CBS | God Friended Me (6.4 mil/0.6) drew its best audience since Dec. 8 while steady in the demo. NCIS: Los Angeles (6.8 mil/0.7) dipped 8 percent and a tenth from last week’s season highs. NCIS: New Orleans (6.54 mil/0.7) hit a new Sunday night in audience while steady in the demo.

NBC | The Wall (3 mil/0.5), Zoey’s Playlist (1.9 mil/0.4) and Good Girls (1.9 mil/0.5) were all steady in the demo.

