TVLine Items: Genius: Aretha Delayed, Bernie Visits Late Night and More

National Geographic has indefinitely postponed Genius: Aretha‘s May 25 premiere, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The anthology series, starring Cynthia Erivo as legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, was forced to stop production on March 13 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The network’s statement reads as follows: “Production on National Geographic’s limited series Genius: Aretha (from Fox 21 Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios) remains suspended, and it has become clear that the series will not be completed in time for our previously announced Memorial Day airdate. We look forward to resuming work as soon as is possible and safe, and at that time will announce a new premiere date for later this year. We cannot wait to let Aretha’s voice sing, and in the words of the Queen herself, ‘Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.’ In that spirit, we wish all of our viewers well in these challenging times, particularly those who are working in our communities to keep us all safe.”

* Late Night With Seth Meyers will begin airing new episodes on Monday (NBC, 12:37 am), with content shot remotely. Meyers will be joined (via video chat) by Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Monday, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.

* Former Great British Baking Show host Sue Perkins will journey through Latin America for a new Netflix travel show, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS will air the special Garth & Trisha Live!, featuring performances from Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood in their home recording studio, on Wednesday, April 1 at 9/8c.

* Pop TV has announced that One Day at a Time will remain in its Tuesdays-at-9:30 pm time slot for the remainder of Season 4. (It was originally set to succeed Schitt’s Creek in the 9 pm slot, beginning April 14). Meanwhile, sister station TV Land will once again simulcast ODAAT this week, with Episode 2.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Trying, a British comedy series starring Esther Smith (Cuckoo) and Rafe Spall (Peter Versus Life) as a couple laboring to start a family. Imelda Staunton co-stars. All eight episodes will be released Friday, May 1.

