For Life Sneak Peek: 50 Cent's Prison Newcomer Negotiates With the Guards

There’s a new sheriff in town at Bellmore Penitentiary, Cassius Dawkins (played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) endeavors to make clear in this sneak peek from ABC’s midseason drama For Life.

Upon setting foot in Bellmore in last week’s episode, Dawkins wasted no time flexing, borrowing series protagonist Aaron Wallace’s (played by Nicholas Pinnock) secret burner phone to no less than order a hit on a fellow inmate — and then later take said phone from its owner. When last we tuned in, senior CO Foster (Glenn Fleshler) had arrived home to find his family tied up and held at gunpoint by Dawkin’s henchmen on the outside.

In the exclusive clip above, Foster confronts Dawkins about that little “stunt,” after which the two men arrive at a certain agreement about how things are gonna be with this challenger to white nationalist Wild Bill’s throne at Bellmore. But is Dawkins playing Fos, or vice versa? Press play above to see what’s really going on.

Elsewhere in this Tuesday’s episode, airing at 10/9c and titled “Do Us Part”: Aaron struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend, while Safiya defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s campaign as well as their marriage.

