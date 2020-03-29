Wings' David Schramm Dead at 73

Veteran actor David Schramm, who portrayed airline owner Roy Biggins on Wings for eight seasons, has died at the age of 73, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schramm’s passing was announced Sunday by his publicist, Rick Miramontez, who said the actor died in New York. No additional details were given.

The actor’s career spanned four decades, including his stint on Wings from 1990-97. His character owned the fictional airline Aeromass, which ran out of the Tom Nevers Field airport in Nantucket, Mass. He frequently competed with series staples Joe and Brian Hackett (played by Tim Daly and Steven Weber), who ran the airline Sandpiper Air.

A founding member of The Acting Company, a touring theater company kickstarted by John Houseman and Margot Harley, Schramm worked alongside other original alumni including Patti LuPone, Kevin Kline and David Ogden Stier. He first appeared on Broadway in 1973’s Three Sisters, and most recently graced the stage in the York Theater Company Off-Broadway production Enter Laughing in 2019. He also worked in productions for the New York Theatre Workshop, Pasadena Playhouse and Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theater Company, among others.

Schramm’s other TV credits include Working Girl, Max Monroe, Miami Vice and Space Cases. Additionally, he portrayed Robert McNamara in the 1983 miniseries Kennedy, and voiced Bellerophon in an episode of the animated Hercules.