TV Ratings: Five-0 Hits 2-Year Audience High With Series Finale Set-Up

In the latest TV ratings, the penultimate episode of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 delivered 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, up 15 and 29 percent from its last fresh episode to mark its largest audience in more than two years (since 2/2/2018) and match its season high in the demo (set by January’s midseason premiere). Read our recap and weigh in on McGarrett’s decision and Lincoln Cole’s (FWIW) debut.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.8 mil/0.8) was up 17 percent and a tenth to score its best numbers since February 2019.

Elsewhere….

ABC | With CBS originals back in the mix, Shark Tank (5.3 mil/0.9) was down 12 percent and two tenths from last week’s boffo numbers. Similarly….

NBC | The Blacklist (4.8 mil/0.6) slipped 11 and 25 percent from its midseason premiere.

THE CW | Charmed (630K/0.2) and Dynasty (320K/0.1) returned steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to its second smallest audience ever.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 mil/0.7) ticked down.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

