Fox Business and Trish Regan Part Ways, Weeks After Anchor's 'Coronavirus Impeachment Scam' Rant

Two weeks after putting Trish Regan Primetime on hiatus, Fox Business Network has parted ways with the anchor, who earlier this month delivered a controversial commentary on what she billed the “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan,” the network said in a statement. “We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Having also put Primetime‘s lead-out, Kennedy, on hiatus at the same time, Fox Business added, “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

In her own statement, Regan said, “I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

On the March 9 edition of Primetime, Regan gave an impassioned monologue about how the COVID-19 threat was being used by President Donald Trump’s adversaries to take down the commander in chief. While a “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam” graphic flashed on screen, Regan claimed Democrats were causing “mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off” and also sparking fear and panic about the virus in order “to demonize and destroy the president.”

Days later, Regan shared: “Trish Regan Primetime is now on hiatus,” claiming, “FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe.”