Steven Universe Creator Breaks Down Series Finale's Most Important Lesson

Steven Universe Future reached an emotional conclusion on Friday as the titular half-human encountered his most devastating enemy yet — himself.

The four-part event, which doubled as the Steven Universe series finale, pit the Crystal Gems against Steven, who took on a monstrous form after becoming corrupted. The Diamonds also joined the fray, though they spent most of their time arguing with Greg over which side of Steven’s family is to blame for the crippling childhood trauma that led to this dire moment.

Then came this incredible speech from Connie, who displayed far greater emotional intelligence than the ancient beings standing before her: “Yes, you hurt him, but this isn’t the time to make this all about you. That is not helping. Maybe Steven would care how sad you are because he always puts everyone else’s feelings first. But he can’t do that for you right now, because he needs us this time. We all had Steven when we needed him, but the only person who’s never had Steven is Steven. He’s always been there for us, so how can we be there for him now?”

The answer, of course, was to show Steven as much love as possible, which successfully returned him to normal. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived, as he soon packed his car and bade Beach City a tearful goodbye in pursuit of his true calling — whatever and wherever that may be.

We checked in with series creator Rebecca Sugar with a few questions about Steven Universe‘s fond farewell, including whether we can hope to see these characters again someday:

TVLINE | What would you say is the most important thing Steven learned from this final ordeal?

It’s helpful for Steven to know where his behavior is coming from. And where his illness is coming from. Becoming aware of the problem is necessary in order to address it, so that’s the most important part, to me. Steven learning that what he went through as a child is impacting him in the present, and has altered his body’s response to stress, can eventually help him recognize that response, and take the steps he needs to feel safe and to heal.

TVLINE | How will Beach City change without Steven in it?

There’s no way he won’t be back to visit often! It’ll be waiting for him, it will always be his hometown, and when he comes back he’ll find it’ll be the same in all the best ways.

TVLINE | How would you describe Steven and Connie’s relationship at the end of the series?

They’ve always been in love, and they still are! They’re best friends, and it’s true love. They’re growing up, both together and apart, and gaining the power to shape their individual futures and support each other as they do so. And they both know their relationship will be better for that.

TVLINE | Is this a character and a world you imagine revisiting someday?

I love these characters and this world, and I have theories about the timelines that follow Future. But I want to give the characters some time and some privacy, at least for a while. I need a little of that too.

Your thoughts on Steven‘s big goodbye? Grade the four-parter below, then drop a comment with your full review.