Hoda Kotb Breaks Down Following Coronavirus Interview on Today — Watch Emotional Video

Hoda Kotb’s emotions got the best of her on Friday’s Today show while discussing the toll coronavirus is taking on her beloved New Orleans.

Following an interview wwith New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who along with his wife, Brittany, announced a $5 million commitment to the state of Louisiana to help “our communities get through this tough time,” Kotb broke down in tears while attempting to to segue to another story.

Kotb’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie quickly jumped in to assist her colleague.

Kotb has strong ties to the New Orleans area, having spent much of the ’90s there.