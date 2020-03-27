TVLine Items: Idol Schedule Change, NBC News Goes Primetime and More

With the fate of American Idol‘s live episodes still uncertain, ABC is adjusting its rollout plan.

Following the two pre-taped Hawaii episodes — which air Sunday, March 29 and Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c — ABC is airing a two-part special, American Idol: This Is Me, on Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19 at 8 pm. No new Idol episodes will air on Mondays for the foreseeable future.

Watch the cheese-tastic opening of the Aulani episodes below:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic will take over the Tuesdays-at-10 pm time slot on NBC (and MSNBC) for at least the next three weeks, our sister site Variety reports.

* Quibi has released a trailer for Dishmantled, Tituss Burgess’ cannon-blasting food competition show, which debuts when the short-form streaming service launches on Monday, April 6:

* Hulu has released a trailer for the third and final season of Future Man, premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, April 3. “Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they’ve made along the way,” per the official description.

