2020 Emmy Nominations Delayed, Ceremony Remains on Schedule

The Television Academy on Friday announced that “unprecedented challenges” resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have forced changes to eligibility and voting deadlines for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Among the changes is a delay in the 2020 Emmy nominations announcement, which has been pushed two weeks, from Tuesday, July 14, to Tuesday, July 28.

The dates for the Primetime Emmys (airing Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC) and the two-night Creative Arts ceremony (which takes place the week prior, on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13) remain unchanged. However, “as national and statewide directives and mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health,” an Academy rep said in a statement.

Also unchanged is the main eligibility period for series and limited series consideration. To qualify, the series (or limited series) must have premiered by the end of the eligibility year (May 31, 2020). However, there has been a modification to the hanging episode rule. Due to production and programming delays, the Academy has extended the eligibility date for “hanging episodes” to June 30 (formerly May 31).

The revised Emmy Awards calendar reads as follows (additional information can be found here):

June 5: Entry deadline

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins

July 13: Nominations-round voting ends

July 28: Nominations announced

August 21: Final-round voting begins

August 31: Final-round voting ends