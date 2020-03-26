Will & Grace Sets Date for (Second) Series Finale, (Another) Retrospective

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Photos: Will a Wedding Bring Brett and Casey Together?

Chicago Fire Photos: Will a Wedding Bring Brett and Casey Together? Superstore Director Ben Feldman Tees Up Carol's Return, Compares Jonah and Amy to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

NBC’s Will & Grace will bid the airwaves adieu, once again, on Thursday, April 23 at 9/8c, with its second series finale.

Titled “It’s Time,” the sitcom’s swan song finds the apartment all packed up, with Will determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (played by guest star Matt Bomer); Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor; Karen, at the behest of Stan, goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband; and Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.

Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez will also guest-star.

Leading into the series finale at 8:30 pm, NBC (as it did 14 years prior) will air a retrospective special, this time hosted by Eric McCormack and featuring clips of past and present episodes as well as emotionally-charged reactions from Will & Grace superfans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show has meant to them. Elton John and Norman Lear will make special appearances.

For its next new episode, airing April 9, Will & Grace will air a special “I Love Lucy”-inspired outing, titled “We Love Lucy” and featuring stylized recreations of the classic “Vitameatavegamin,” “Chocolate Factory” and “Grape-Stomping” scenes from the Lucille Ball classic sitcom.