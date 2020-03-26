Stargirl Premiere Pushed Back a Week

DC’s Stargirl will land on your screens one week later, as the TV landscape continues to evolve in the wake of coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdowns.

TVLine has learned that DC Universe’s new live-action superhero series will now premiere on Monday, May 18, and thus make its day-after broadcast-TV debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c — once The Flash has exhausted its current inventory of Season 6 episodes. (The Flash will return to finish out its season once production resumes later this year.)

Stargirl will thus open The CW’s Tuesday nights straight away, leading into the remainder of Legends of Tomorrow Season 5. (The freshman series was originally scheduled to air after The Flash for a couple of weeks before claiming the leadoff spot.)

Per the series’ official description, DC’s Stargirl “follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska … and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.”

Brec Bassinger (School of Rock) stars as Courtney/Stargirl, with Luke Wilson (Enlightened) as Pat Dugan and Amy Smart (Justified) as Barbara Whitmore. The cast also includes Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

