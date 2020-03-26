Dirty John Season 2 Trailer: A Scorned Amanda Peet Goes on a Wild Rampage

Betty Broderick is mad as hell… and she’s not afraid to fight dirty.

Season 2 of the true-crime anthology Dirty John (coming soon to USA) centers on the infamous real-life story of Broderick, and a just-released trailer gives out our first glimpse of Amanda Peet as Broderick, whose picture-perfect life is shattered when she discovers her husband Dan (Christian Slater) is cheating on her. Yes, they head to divorce court — but the drama definitely doesn’t end there.

In Season 2, subtitled The Betty Broderick Story, we see Peet’s Betty dutifully doting on her husband Dan and their children, while griping: “I would’ve been treated better if I had been a dog and served my master.” After she catches Dan cheating, their split turns very ugly, with Betty being led away in a straitjacket (!) and insisting: “I’m not the crazy one. He is.” Soon she’s violently lashing out, spray-painting their home, ramming her car into their front door… and finally carrying a loaded pistol.

“Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity,” per the official description. “And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking… until it’s too late.” Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then drop your first impressions in a comment below.