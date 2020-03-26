Netflix's #blackAF: Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones Headline a New-Look Family Comedy — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Never Have I Ever: First Look at Netflix's Indian Teen Comedy From Mindy Kaling

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones are helping make Netflix #blackAF.

The black-ish creator and Parks and Recreation alum play husband and wife in the new family comedy (formerly titled Black Excellence), premiering Friday, April 17 on the streamer. In a newly released trailer, which you can watch above, Barris (who also created the series) plays a fictionalized version of himself, a successful Hollywood writer, with Jones co-starring as his wife Joya. #blackAF “uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept,” per the official description.

While Barris jokes around with big hitters like Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae via video chat, Joya complains that, as the mixed mom of a black family, “you are constantly tested on your blackness… ‘Name all the members of the Wayans family.’ Do you know? No!” Their teen daughter films all of it for a documentary and captures some shocking L.A. excess along the way. For a kid’s birthday party, Joya puts together an extravagant “swag bag” that includes Samsung watches and Fendi keychains. (“Are the kids Golden Globe nominees?” Kenya asks.)

In addition to DuVernay and Rae, Season 1 guest stars include Tyler Perry, Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles), Mike Epps (Survivor’s Remorse), Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley (Master of None).

