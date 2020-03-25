RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Queens Question Aiden Zhane

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Queen Fouled Out at the Ball?

With the sounds of Rock M. Sakura‘s sobs still echoing throughout the workroom, Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c) kicks off with the remaining queens taking stock of what the tuck just happened. And unless we’re reading too far into their exchanges (we’re not), a handful of the ladies appear to be gunning for Aiden Zhane.

Brita gets the ball rolling in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, expressing her remorse over sending Rock home while heavily implying that Aiden “did the bare minimum and skated by again.” Heidi N. Closet is the only queen to speak in Aiden’s defense, saying that she sees a fire in her — to which Widow Von’Du replies, “a candle!” Damn.

When Aiden reminds the other queens of her inexperience, she’s interrupted by Jaida Essence Hall, who offers a piece of advice: “You cannot afford to make excuses for yourself.”

Beginning to sense that the other queens are ganging up on her, Aiden tells the camera, “I don’t care who you are or what reputation you have. If the judges aren’t seeing what they want to see from you… bitch, bye!”

The drama continues when RuPaul announces this week’s maxi challenge — a production of TV’s hottest medical drama, Gay’s Anatomy. A pill-themed guessing game puts Gigi Goode and Nicky Doll in charge of casting, which turns out to be a relatively smooth process.

Well, except for Aiden. Not only does she not get the part she wants, but Gigi and Nicky’s suggestion that she’d be “good at playing a ghost” comes across as inadvertent shade. Aiden clearly isn’t thrilled about haunting the competition, but if you ask me, it’s the most obvious casting in the challenge.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for?