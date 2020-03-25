Miss Streaming Friends? These 11 Friends-ly Sitcoms Are There for You

These are tough times… and they’re even tougher to get through without our Friends around.

In a cruel twist of fate, we find ourselves in the middle of a Friends streaming drought — the hit NBC sitcom left Netflix at the end of the year, and doesn’t hit HBO Max until May — just as we’re all stuck inside and desperately in need of some TV comfort food. But as much as we miss Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe, they’re hardly the only set of TV pals we’ve made over the years. (In fact, the success of Friends spawned a number of imitators that delivered nearly as many warm, lighthearted laughs as the Central Perk gang did.)

So as a public service, we here at TVLine have scoured the streaming services to compile a handy list of Friends substitutes: sitcoms that revolve around a tight-knit group of pals, with plenty of playful banter and romantic complications. (We’re skipping workplace comedies and family comedies that, while perfectly enjoyable in their own right, don’t exactly fit the Friends mold.) And best of all, they’re all available to stream right now, so you’ll make lots of new TV BFFs by the time Friends returns.

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see our list of Friends-esque favorites, and then hit the comments to share your own recommendations.