Floyd Cardoz, Top Chef Masters Winner, Dead of Coronavirus Complications

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who won Season 3 of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, died Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 59.
Hunger Inc. Hospitality, the company that Cardoz co-founded, confirmed his death in a statement, sharing that he had “tested positive for COVID-19, in USA, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at [New Jersey’s] Mountainside Medical Center.”
The day that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Cardoz had revealed in an Instagram post that he had admitted himself to a New York hospital, as a precautionary measure, after feeling feverish.
In addition to Top Chef Masters, Cardoz had appeared on several other culinary series, including episodes of Iron Chef America (as a challenger against Bobby Flay in 2008), Worst Cooks in America (as a judge) and the Netflix docuseries Ugly Delicious.
“Bravo and the Top Chef family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. “Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters. He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi also offered her condolences on Twitter: