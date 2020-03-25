As Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker Urges the World to 'Be Kind' and 'Listen to Science' During Crisis — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Working From Home? Here Are the Best TV Shows to Have on in the Background

Turns out, the ideal doctor to address our collective coronavirus anxiety is… The Doctor. In “an emergency transmission” tweeted out Wednesday, Jodie Whittaker — speaking in character as Doctor Who — addressed those of us who might be feeling a little extra fearful. “If you’re seeing this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time,” she explained. “Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried.”

While taping the message, The Doctor herself was in isolation. “Or, as I like to call it, hiding… from an army on Sontarans. But keep that to yourself,” she added. (Oops.) She then went on to lay out her simple but seemingly foolproof five-step plan to combat coronamania or, for that matter, deal with “any worrying situation.”

“1. Remember — you’ll get through this. Things will be all right, even if they look uncertain. Even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails,” she began. “2. Tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I’m brilliant at bad ones. 3. Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Talking will help, sharing will help… Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family… ’cause in the end, we’re all family. 4. Listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back. 5.… “

Actually, to find out what step No. 5 is, you’ll have to press PLAY on the video above and watch the whole thing. You should do that regardless of whether you’re curious, as the clip is lovely and fun and reassuring in ways that you may not even realize you wanted to be reassured.