Chris Evans Is Defending Jacob, No Matter What It Takes, in Apple Trailer

Chris Evans will apparently do whatever it takes to shield his son from a murder rap, as seen in the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel Defending Jacob.

Premiering Friday, April 24 with the first three of eight total episodes, Defending Jacob unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, following assistant district attorney Andy Barber (played by Captain America‘s Evans) as he finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son Jacob (Masters of Sex‘s Jaeden Martell).

The stacked cast also includes four-time Emmy nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) as Jacob’s mother, two-time Emmy winner Cherry Jones (24), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Betty Gabriel (Counterpart), Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) and Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless).