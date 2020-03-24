RELATED STORIES Working From Home? Here Are the Best TV Shows to Have on in the Background

All of TV’s late-night hosts are feeling the impact of the coronavirus, but James Corden arguably was hit hardest on Monday night.

As Corden revealed in a video recorded at his house, his version of The Late Late Show reached its five-year anniversary on Monday… but since the show isn’t currently in production, he wasn’t able to celebrate the milestone properly.

“We had so many big plans for tonight, for the show we were going to give you,” Corden said. “When I think back to [our first episode], I’m filled with nerves and excitement and a feeling of when that curtain opened and I walked out for the first time, I didn’t know if I was going to fall flat on my face or if this was all going to be OK.”

Following Corden’s introduction (embedded above), CBS re-aired his very first episode of The Late Late Show, which featured actor Tom Hanks, who is currently recovering from the coronavirus alongside wife Rita Wilson.

“This is the strangest, strangest time,” Corden continued. “All we’ve ever wanted to do on our show is bring you some light in the dark in the corner of your room every night, and we’re going to do our best at some point to continue trying to do that.”

As for the other late-night hosts…

Even though NBC’s Late Night couldn’t film an in-studio episode, Seth Meyers improvised and debuted a new “Closer Look” — graphics and all! — from his hallway at home. “It may be weird to do it from a hallway, but at least I’m not doing it from a public beach!” Meyers joked, mocking those who have ignored social distancing guidelines and visited crowded places in the last two weeks. “Let me be clear. I’m not saying people are dumb for going to the beach during a pandemic, which they are. I’m saying you’re dumb for going to the beach, period.”

In a digital segment with the extra-long title, “Trying to Remember Things That You Knew How to Do When You Were Younger and Now You Have Time for Because You’re Stuck at Home,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert changed the inner tube on his bike, before prompting viewers to reveal the childhood skills they’re suddenly relying on during self-quarantine:

Over on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live! YouTube channel, the host delivered another “minilogue” with the latest coronavirus headlines. “Hey, you know who else has the coronavirus? Harvey Weinstein,” Kimmel remarked. “He got the virus in prison, so… anyway, thought it might be nice to hear some good news.”

And two late-night worlds collided on Jimmy Fallon‘s newest installment of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, in which he video-chatted with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “I have experienced no change in my world,” Noah said, when asked how he’s been handling social distance from others. “My whole life, I’ve been an indoor kid… I don’t like being inside, I love being inside. I live inside. That’s me. So my life hasn’t changed, other than the stress of what’s happening in the world.”