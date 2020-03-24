TVLine Items: CBS All Access for Free, Marie Kondo's New Show and More

You can now explore space with Jean-Luc Picard for free: CBS All Access is making its service available at no cost for one month, starting today through April 23, with the code “GIFT,” Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart announced on Instagram. That gives you two days to catch up before the show’s Season 1 finale debuts this Thursday. (Note: The offer is only good for U.S. subscribers.)

The streamer’s other original series include Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Tell Me a Story, The Twilight Zone and Interrogation. CBS All Access also offers access to most current and past CBS shows, as well as select classics such as Beverly Hills, 90210, the original Beauty and the Beast, Family Ties and Twin Peaks.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has ordered Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, in which the Tidying Up star “and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways.” Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town.

* AMC has greenlit the anthology series National Anthem, about a middle-class Midwestern family who periodically burst into song as they struggle to catch themselves while tumbling down the ladder of American society. The musical dramedy hails from creator Scott Z. Burns (Contagion), executive producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) and music producer T Bone Burnett (Crazy Heart, Nashville).

* The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will now air Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8/7c on HBO.

* The special David Blaine: The Magic Way will air Wednesday, April 1 at 10 pm on ABC. Watch a promo, touting Blaine’s many celebrity guests:

