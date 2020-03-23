TVLine Items: Patriot Act Postponed, ACM Awards Get New Date and More

Netflix has delayed the return of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which was forced to halt production due to the coronavirus. Volume 6 of the Daily Show alum’s political talk show was set to debut with weekly episodes this Sunday, March 29.

Minhaj made the announcement in a video on Monday:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will now air Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on CBS.

* Amazon has made more than 40 children’s shows available to all customers worldwide for free, our sister site Variety reports. The released content includes Amazon Prime originals Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, plus PBS Kids shows such as Arthur, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad and Wild Kratts. In Europe, customers can stream Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

* Late Night With Seth Meyers will tape its “Closer Look” segments from Meyers’ home, to be released on the show’s YouTube channel.

* The Paley Center for Media has launched Paley@Home on YouTube, where fans can watch, for free, curated panels from NYC and Los Angeles events. Supernatural 2018 is available now, to be followed by This Is Us 2017 (on March 24), Parks and Recreation cast reunion 2019 (March 25), The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 2016 (March 26), Blue Bloods 2017 (March 27), The Office 2007 (March 28) and The Walking Dead 2017 (on March 29).

* Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will return with new episodes this Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 pm on TBS. The fresh installments will be filmed at home by executive producer/Bee’s husband Jason Jones “from a socially distant six feet away — and even further away if it’s a better angle for Bee.”

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?