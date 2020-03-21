The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of March 22

RELATED STORIES Free Streaming Options: Revisit Classic TV Sitcoms, Beloved Dramas and One-and-Done Favorites — at No Cost!

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find four returning series (including One Day at a Time and Ozark), nine series premieres (including Council of Dads, Making the Cut and Vagrant Queen), 17 season finales (including Star Trek: Picard, Stumptown and This Is Us) and so much more. (All times are Eastern.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

6 pm Axios spring finale (HBO)

7 pm Little Big Shots new time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm The Circus spring finale (Showtime)

8 pm Extreme Makeover: Home Edition new time slot premiere (HGTV)

8 pm Spy Games With Damien Lewis series premiere (Smithsonian)

8 pm The Wall new time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 finale / Episode No. 100 (HBO)

10 pm Slow Burn Season 1 finale (Epix)

MONDAY, MARCH 23

3 am Freud series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Sydney to the Max Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 3 finale (Part 1 of 2, ABC)

12 am Carter Season 2 finale (WGN America)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

3 am Tom Segura: Ball Hog comedy special premiere (Netflix)

9 pm This Is Us Season 4 finale (NBC)

9:30 pm One Day at a Time Season 4 premiere (Pop TV)

10 pm Cherish the Day Season 1 finale (OWN)

10 pm Council of Dads series premiere / special night (NBC)

10 pm Project Blue Book Season 2 finale (History)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

10 pm Stumptown Season 1 finale (ABC)

10:30 pm Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season 1 finale (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm Year of the Rabbit Season 1 finale (IFC)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

3 am Star Trek: Picard Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

3 am Unorthodox limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8:30 pm Outmatched Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Bold Type spring finale (Freeform)

9 pm Deputy Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Election documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 2 finale (ABC)

10 pm The Sinner Season 3 finale (USA Network)

10 pm Tacoma FD Season 2 premiere (truTV)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

3 am Baghdad Central series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Be Our Chef series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Making the Cut series premiere (Amazon Prime; first two episodes)

3 am Ozark Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7:45 pm Steven Universe series finale (Cartoon Network)

9 pm The Trade Season 2 finale (Showtime)

10 pm Vagrant Queen series premiere (Syfy)

11 pm This Week at the Comedy Cellar Season 3 finale (Comedy Central)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

8 pm Danger Force series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 finale (Ovation)

