TV Ratings: Shark Tank Surges to 3-Year Audience High, Blacklist Returns Up

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank (with CBS in rerun mode) reeled in 6 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, surging 28 and 38 percent week-to-week to mark its largest audience in three years and its best rating in 14 months.

Leading out of that, 20/20 (4.6 mil/0.8) was up a tick.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist opened Season 7 with 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, marking its largest audience since late in Season 5 and its best demo number since its Season 6 premiere. Dateline (4 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.8) actually lost a few eyeballs while ticking up in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

