10 Most Shocking Survivor Blindsides

It’s been 20 years since Survivor debuted, and since then, 590 castaways have attempted to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in hope of securing the $1 million cash prize. But not everyone can be a Sole Survivor. Hundreds have been sent home empty-handed, having fallen victim to unpredictable, jaw-dropping and glorious blindsides.

We’ll speak on behalf of Survivor fans everywhere: Everyone loves a good blindside! Not only do they make for amazing TV moments, but they’re the pinnacle of a well-planned strategy that’s expertly executed. Blindsides are a Survivor staple — the cherry on top of a satisfying season — so TVLine put together a list of the most shocking exits in the series’ history.

Many of the blindsides that made our list were the result of hidden immunity idols (or other advantages) played with precision. Other vote-outs, however, befell from horrendous lapses in judgment and trust, which not only ramped up on-screen tension, but also resulted in epic tribal councils and bewildering blunders.

This list has some of the franchise’s best moments, including tribals from Survivor‘s Millennials vs. Gen X, David vs. Goliath, Game Changers and Borneo seasons… and of course, we couldn’t forget Mirconesia — Fans vs. Favorites! Check out TVLine’s picks in the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) and then tell us which blindsides had you jumping off your couch in the Comments below!