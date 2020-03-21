Oprah Interviews Idris Elba About Living With Coronavirus in Surprise Apple TV+ Special Available Now

RELATED STORIES Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Watch What Happens' New Format Put on Hold

Oprah Winfrey is back on TV to help tackle the coronavirus crisis: The beloved talk show host just dropped a surprise special about the pandemic on Apple TV+, interviewing actor Idris Elba about testing positive for the virus.

The special, part of a series titled Oprah Talks COVID-19, is available to stream now, and is free to non-subscribers as well, Winfrey announced via Twitter on Saturday night. In it, she video-chats with Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhwore, who are quarantined together after Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus. Elba talks about living with the disease, which has swept the globe and now has totaled more than 25,000 cases in the U.S. alone, and Dhwore reveals the results of her own test.

Winfrey also tweeted out a clip from the interview, which you can watch here:

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Oprah Talks COVID-19 will be an ongoing series on Apple TV+, per the streaming service’s description: “How can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity? In this series, Oprah has remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.”