The Voice: Is Season 18's Winner Among Our Picks for the 10 Best Blinds?

You know it’s a pretty good season of The Voice when the coaches pass on a contestant whose nickname is Mr. Superfantastic. And now that Season 18’s Blind Auditions have been completed — and Mr. Superfantastic has been downgraded to Mr. Justalrightthanksforcoming — we can see more clearly which of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas’ wannabe winners stand the best chance of following in Jake Hoot’s bootsteps.

Going into the Battles (which kick off on NBC Monday at 8/7c), our frontrunners include a Mariah Carey fan with hair as colorful as Billie Eilish’s, a blow-the-roof-off kinda belter whose tryout was eight years in the making (!) and a bona-fide opera singer. But perhaps the most exciting vocalist in the lineup is the energetic soul man who hit notes that were so unreal, he convinced Blake that he was a woman. An old woman, even. (Which Blake meant as a compliment… I think?)

In the photo gallery to the right, you’ll find, ranked from the least to most promising, TVLine’s picks for the 10 artists who gave the season’s most impressive Blind Auditions and therefore are the likeliest contenders to make it to the live shows. (Live episodes were scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4; however, it’s anyone’s guess at this point whether those shows will actually be able to go on — damn you, coronavirus!) To check out our selections, just click on the gallery (or you can go here for direct access), then hit the comments. Do you think Season 18’s eventual victor is in this Top 10?