What We Do in the Shadows RSVPs for a Superb Owl Party, [Spoiler] Wields New Powers in Season 2 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Fargo Season 4 Premiere Postponed, Won't Be Eligible for 2020 Emmys

Fargo Season 4 Premiere Postponed, Won't Be Eligible for 2020 Emmys American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Drops Major Hint About Mystery Theme

Someone on What We Do in the Shadows is growing more powerful, and in a most hilarious way.

FX’s vampire comedy has dropped its Season 2 trailer, ahead of its Wednesday, April 15 return date, and it leads off with Nandor and the roomies hitting a neighbor’s Super Bowl party… though they apparently read the invitation wrong. Will things be “O-AK” when the group gets called out as bloodsuckers?

Elsewhere in the promo, we get a sample of the unique, “horny” musical stylings of Laszlo and Nadja; Nandor and Guillermo (who descend from Van Helsing, shhh!) debate the existence of dedicated vampire slayers; and as teased above, one of the roommates finds a new way to unleash his power.

Season 2 will also tackle Internet trolls, plus “all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.”

New What We Do in the Shadows episodes will be available for streaming the day after their FX premiere, on the FX on Hulu hub.