What We Do in the Shadows RSVPs for a Superb Owl Party, [Spoiler] Wields New Powers in Season 2 Trailer

Someone on What We Do in the Shadows is growing more powerful, and in a most hilarious way.
FX’s vampire comedy has dropped its Season 2 trailer, ahead of its Wednesday, April 15 return date, and it leads off with Nandor and the roomies hitting a neighbor’s Super Bowl party… though they apparently read the invitation wrong. Will things be “O-AK” when the group gets called out as bloodsuckers?
Elsewhere in the promo, we get a sample of the unique, “horny” musical stylings of Laszlo and Nadja; Nandor and Guillermo (who descend from Van Helsing, shhh!) debate the existence of dedicated vampire slayers; and as teased above, one of the roommates finds a new way to unleash his power.
Season 2 will also tackle Internet trolls, plus “all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.”
New What We Do in the Shadows episodes will be available for streaming the day after their FX premiere, on the FX on Hulu hub.