In the latest TV ratings, 12 out of Wedneday’s 13 originals all saw gains in total audience as well as in the demo.
Fox’s The Masked Singer (7.9 mil/2.2) rose 10 and 16 percent to register its best Wednesday numbers of Season 3 (only trailing the post-Super Bowl opener). Leading out of that, LEGO Masters (3.9 mil/1.2) was up 15 and 20 percent.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Survivor (7.7 mil/1.5) was up 12 percent and a tenth, SEAL Team (5 mil/0.8) ticked up and SWAT (4.1 mil/0.6) was steady.
NBC | While all three dramas scored their best non-crossover demo numbers since February 2019, Chicago Med (9.1 mil/1.3) also delivered its most watched episode of any kind in 13 months, Fire (8.9 mil/1.3) drew its largest non-crossover episode since December 2015, and PD copped its most non-crossover eyeballs since January 2016.
ABC | The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.1) surged to season highs in both measures, Schooled (3.5 mil/0.8) hit and tied season highs, Modern Family (4.3 mil/0.9) grew 30 percent across the board, American Housewife (3.2 mil/0.6) improved on both its final Friday outing and Single Parents‘ most recent numbers, and Stumptown (2.7 mil/0.5) ticked up to its best numbers in seven episodes.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
