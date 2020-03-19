Wednesday Ratings: 12 of 13 Programs Rise; #OneChicago Hits 13-Month Highs

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Will Quarantines Boost Viewership, Offset Spring Declines?

In the latest TV ratings, 12 out of Wedneday’s 13 originals all saw gains in total audience as well as in the demo.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (7.9 mil/2.2) rose 10 and 16 percent to register its best Wednesday numbers of Season 3 (only trailing the post-Super Bowl opener). Leading out of that, LEGO Masters (3.9 mil/1.2) was up 15 and 20 percent.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.7 mil/1.5) was up 12 percent and a tenth, SEAL Team (5 mil/0.8) ticked up and SWAT (4.1 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | While all three dramas scored their best non-crossover demo numbers since February 2019, Chicago Med (9.1 mil/1.3) also delivered its most watched episode of any kind in 13 months, Fire (8.9 mil/1.3) drew its largest non-crossover episode since December 2015, and PD copped its most non-crossover eyeballs since January 2016.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.1) surged to season highs in both measures, Schooled (3.5 mil/0.8) hit and tied season highs, Modern Family (4.3 mil/0.9) grew 30 percent across the board, American Housewife (3.2 mil/0.6) improved on both its final Friday outing and Single Parents‘ most recent numbers, and Stumptown (2.7 mil/0.5) ticked up to its best numbers in seven episodes.

