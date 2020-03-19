The Blacklist Sneak Peek: Should We Be Worried About Aram's Relationship?

We’re thrilled that The Blacklist‘s Aram has taken some romantic risks lately… but might he be in over his head?

The NBC drama returns from hiatus on Friday (8/7c), and in our exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Aram has a fresh wave of concerns about girlfriend Elodie, who is always down to push a few boundaries. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

As seen in the video above, Aram and Elodie’s pillow talk starts innocuously enough: Elodie is impressed that her beau helped take down a president and saved the first lady’s life (and even Aram can’t stay humble about that one). But when Elodie starts asking more questions about the task force’s work, Aram grows worried about her intentions — that is, until they’re interrupted by an even more unsettling event.

Elsewhere in the midseason premiere, titled “Victoria Fenberg,” Red tracks a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces, while Liz and Ressler confide in each other.

Though The Blacklist was originally scheduled for a two-hour return on Friday, NBC has since tweaked its March 20 lineup. Only one Blacklist hour will air that night, followed by a two-hour Dateline at 9/8c.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!