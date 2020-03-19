NCIS: Los Angeles Sneak Peek: Is a UFO Responsible for a Missing DoD Officer?

RELATED STORIES Survivor: Winners at War Recap: A Double Elimination Raises the Stakes

NCIS meets UFO in this exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles (airing Sundays at 9/8c).

In the clip above, Scottie Thompson — who in multiple NCIS: Original Flavor arcs played Jeanne Benoit, a doctor/arms dealer’s daughter/sometime DiNozzo girlfriend — here guest-stars as Sarah Raines, an agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency who is working on a highly classified mission to investigate “unidentified aerial phenomena sightings.”

Described as “confident, all-business and a bit cynical,” Agent Raines is reluctant to reveal information about her DIA work to Hetty’s NCIS team after her superior, a DoD officer, goes missing. But in the sneak peek above, she has no choice but to suggest to Callen and Sam (played by Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J) that… the truth may be out there. Press PLAY to witness their reactions.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode, titled “Missing Time,” Anna (recurring guest star Bar Paly) makes a bold decision about her future — and hopefully it involves me 🤓

