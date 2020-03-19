RELATED STORIES Insecure Season 4 Trailer Promises 'Good Sex and Witty Banter, But… '

Insecure Season 4 Trailer Promises 'Good Sex and Witty Banter, But… ' The Last of Us Series, Based on Horror Video Game, In the Works at HBO

No, you don’t need to get your vision checked: You are seeing two Mark Ruffalos in the trailer for HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, which the premium cabler released on Thursday.

Based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel, I Know This Much Is True stars Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, the latter of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Set in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Conn., the miniseries follows Dominick and Thomas through different stages of their lives, telling what the show’s logline describes as “an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.”

In the trailer embedded above, Dominick tries to advocate for his mentally ill brother at every turn, only to be told by friends, family members and medical professionals that Thomas is a dangerous man. (“I’m probably more dangerous than he is,” Dominick counters. “This guy is harmless!”)

I Know This Much Is True also stars Rosie O’Donnell as social worker Lisa Sheffer, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as psychologist Dr. Patel, Melissa Leo (I’m Dying Up Here) as the twins’ mother, Juliette Lewis (Camping) as graduate student Nedra Frank, Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher) as Dominick’s ex-wife and Imogen Poots (Roadies) as Dominick’s live-in girlfriend.

The miniseries, which spans six episodes, premieres Monday, April 27 at 9/8c. Watch the full trailer above, then let us know if you’ll be trying the show.