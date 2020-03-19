TVLine Items: Harley Quinn Season 2 Trailer, New Conan Episodes and More

Harley Quinn’s chaotic quest to become Gotham’s top supervillain resumes next month.

DC Universe has released the full trailer for Season 2 of Harley Quinn, the Kaley Cuoco-led animated series about the beloved sidekick’s rise to glory. The minute-long sneak peek includes first looks at iconic DC characters, from Mr. Freeze (voiced by Alfred Molina) to Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan). And if you watch closely, you may even catch a quick shot of Harley holding hands with a certain flower-powered member of her crew.

The second season of Harley Quinn premieres Friday, April 3 on DC Universe. New episodes will then roll out weekly.

* Conan will return with new episodes, shot remotely via iPhone with no audience and featuring guests via video chat, beginning Monday, March 30 on TBS.

* CBS will air the two-hour special ACM Presents: Our Country, featuring at-home acoustic performances from top country artists, on Sunday, April 5 at 8/7wc.

