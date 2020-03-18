RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Season 12's First Elimination Poses a 'Problem'

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 are getting into formation. As revealed in this 11-minute clip from Friday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c), the remaining contestants transform themselves into winged, werking insects — and there isn’t enough honey to go around.

After bidding Dahlia Sin a fond farewell (“R.I.P., honey!”), the queens turn their attention to this week’s mini challenge, which requires them to raise awareness of the world’s declining bee population. And because this is RuPaul’s Drag Race, that message is conveyed through twerking.

The girls give it their best effort — I was especially floored by Heidi N. Closet and Jaida Essence Hall — but Gigi Goode is ultimately crowned the queen bee… even if it’s a title she kind of has to bestow upon herself.

Ru then lays out the rules for this week’s maxi challenge, a sports-themed fashion ball. Each queen is required to present three looks on the runway: Lady Baller, “serving sexy Title IX realness”; Basketball Wife Realness, “a posh look that screams, ‘He owns everything, henny!'”; and Balls-to-the-Walls Eleganza, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for?