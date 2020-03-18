Vida to End With Season 3 on Starz

RELATED STORIES Outlander Recap: Shot in the Rear

After three seasons, Starz is saying goodbye to the GLAAD Media Award-winning drama Vida, TVLine has confirmed.

The series, which began as the story of two Mexican-American sisters who come home to East Los Angeles for their mother’s funeral, returns for its third — and now final — season on Sunday, April 26 at 9/8c.

Vida stars Melissa Barrera as Lyn Hernandez, Mishel Prada as Emma Hernandez, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy Martínez, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol Sanchez, Carlos Miranda as Johnny Sanchez and Maria Elena Laas as Cruz.

“This goodbye is too bittersweet for words,” series creator Tanya Saracho wrote in a letter obtained by our sister site Deadline. “I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story. But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry. I leave steeped in gratitude. Thankful to Starz for not just allowing Vida to happen, but for being great co-parents as we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show.”

But Vida‘s early end may not come as a surprise to all of its fans, especially those who noticed Saracho’s farewell Instagram post earlier this week:

