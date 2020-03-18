TV Ratings: The Conners Draws Largest Audience of Season, This Is Us Rises

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Conners drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, surging 29 and 33 percent from its last fresh outing to mark a season high in audience and equal its second best demo number.

Leading out of that, Bless This Mess (4.1 mil/0.7) was up 32 percent and a tenth, mixed-ish (3 mil/0.7) rose 30 percent and two tenths, black-ish (2.8 mil/0.6) rose 27 percent and a tenth, and For Life (2.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.26 mil/0.4) rose 22 percent and a tenth, equaling its best audience of 2020. Legends (674K/0.2) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (4.7 mil/0.8) and Empire (2.7 mil/0.7) each ticked up, with the latter drawing its largest audience since Oct. 15.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6 mil/1.3) surged 36 and 44 percent, This Is Us (7 mil/1.4) rose about 25 percent and New Amsterdam (5.2 mil/0.7) drew its best audience since its fall finale while steady in the demo.

CBS | An NCIS rerun delivered the night’s largest audience: 7.5 million.

