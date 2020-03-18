TVLine Items: Fallon At Home on NBC, Black Monday Scales Back and More

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is returning to TV with some fresh material: The late-night program’s At Home Edition webisodes, which debuted Tuesday night on the show’s official YouTube channel, will air as part of each night’s encore episode on NBC.

Tonight’s telecast (airing at 11:35/10:35c) will feature guest Lin-Manuel Miranda via Zoom. Each 10-minute webisode will also highlight a different charity, with this evening’s installment spotlighting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

* Showtime’s Black Monday will shift from airing two episodes per week to one, beginning this Sunday, March 22 and continuing through Sunday, April 12. The premieres of the new docuseries Outcry (originally scheduled for Friday, April 3) and Love Fraud (originally scheduled for Friday, May 8) will each move to a future date in 2020, to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

* dick clark productions and NBC today announced that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards — scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 — have been postponed and will be rescheduled to air at a later date.

* Season 4 of the Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience will premiere Wednesday, April 1 on Netflix, EW.com reports.

* The Netflix baking competition Nailed It! will also return for Season 4 on Wednesday, April 1 — watch a new trailer:

