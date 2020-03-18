Rosie O'Donnell to Revive Talk Show for Star-Studded Online Fundraiser

Time to get the Koosh balls out of storage: Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her Emmy-winning daytime talk show for a one-night-only, star-studded fundraiser that will stream live online this Sunday night.

Per our sister site Deadline, the fundraiser will stream live on Sunday, March 22 at 7/6c via Broadway.com and that site’s YouTube channel, and will feature interviews and appearances from Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Billy Porter, Morgan Freeman and more. Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary) will co-produce with O’Donnell.

The money raised will go to benefit The Actors Fund, a non-profit that supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the arts and entertainment industry — an industry hit hard by the closures and shutdowns put in effect to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

O’Donnell’s daytime talk show The Rosie O’Donnell Show debuted in 1996 and became a pop culture phenomenon, winning five Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show. The show wrapped up a six-season syndicated run in 2002. The leader of O’Donnell’s house band, John McDaniel, will also return for the one-night-only revival.