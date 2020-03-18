Riverdale Poll: Should Betty End Up With Jughead, or With Archie?

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Shuts Down Production on Season 4 After 'Team Member' Comes in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Riverdale won’t air another new episode until April 8 (and we’re all stuck inside with nothing better to do), so we here at TVLine have had plenty of time to contemplate a certain emerging love triangle.

Yes, Betty has been dating Jughead since way back in Season 1, and they’ve stuck together through thick and thin, through serial killer dads and murderous cults. (They even faked Jughead’s death together. If that’s not true love, what is?) But a flicker of doubt entered the picture when Betty pretended to fall for her old pal Archie while Jughead was “dead.” Betty and Archie even kissed and held hands to sell the ruse… but as Cheryl noticed, there were real sparks between them, too, and both Betty and Archie seemed to give serious consideration to the thought of being more than just friends.

So who is actually the best match for Betty: Jughead or Archie? Allow us to make a quick case for each suitor before you make your decision:

THE CASE FOR ‘BUGHEAD’ | Betty and Jughead’s romance is the rock-solid foundation that everything else on Riverdale rests upon. They’re the most consistent couple on this show… including any of the parents. They’re a classic mismatch — she’s a buttoned-up teacher’s pet; he’s a sarcastic malcontent — but they understand each other on a deep level and accept each other’s flaws. With all the crazy stuff their relationship has already survived, you think they’re going to let some muscle-bound redhead ruin their happily-ever-after? (Plus, isn’t Archie still with Veronica? Hello?)

THE CASE FOR ‘BARCHIE’ | Betty might love Jughead now… but she’s always been in love with Archie. She’s pined for him since they were kids, and he seems more comfortable with her than he’s ever been with Veronica. (Look at the way they bonded over their shared grief after his dad was killed and her dad was locked up behind bars for life.) Archie has never been a great fit in Ronnie’s high-class world, and maybe it took these other high school relationships for Betty and Archie to realize that what they really need is each other. (And you saw the same flirty text exchange we did, right?)

Alright, Riverdale fans: Now it’s your turn. Vote in our poll below and let us know which guy you think Betty should end up with, and then hit the comments to defend your pick. (And remember: We’re in the midst of a global health crisis, so let’s all be kind and courteous to one another, OK?)