Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin's Mother and D-List Co-Star, Dead at 99

Maggie Griffin, mother to Kathy Griffin and who co-starred on the Bravo reality series My Life on the D-List, has died at the age of 99.

Kathy Griffin shared the news on social media on Tuesday night. “My Mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” she wrote. “I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this,” Kathy continued. “I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Back in January 2019, Griffin revealed that her mom was deep in the throes of dementia. “This is never easy for any child,” she said at the time. “I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything.”

In addition to My Life on the D-List, Maggie appeared on her daughter’s short-lived MTV series Kathy’s So-Called Reality, as well as her eponymous Bravo talk show. Her last on-screen credit was the 2019 documentary Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.