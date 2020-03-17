TV Ratings: CBS Sitcoms Surge to Season Highs, Prodigal Son Returns Up

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Will Quarantines Boost Viewership, Offset Spring Declines?

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up 19 and 22 percent to mark its best numbers in well over a year. Leading out of that, Bob Hearts Abishola (6.8 mil/0.9) hit and tied series highs, while All Rise (5.9 mil/0.7) and Bull (7.1 mil/0.7) each ticked up, with the latter hitting a season high in audience.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol‘s first Monday outing of the season (6.3 mil/1.2) was down just a tenth from Sunday night,.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.01 mil/0.2) returned down from its season average to date (1.1 mil/0.3), but on par with what All American had been doing (720K/0.2) in the Monday leadoff slot. Roswell NM opened Season 2 with 769K and a 0.2, down from its freshman average (1.1 mil/0.3) but on par with time slot predecessor Black Lightning (660K/0.2).

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.8 mil/1.4) returned rock-steady, while Prodigal Son (3.4 mil/0.7) was up with its first new episode in a month.

NBC | The Voice (9.9 mil/1.8) surged 14 and 38 percent week-to-week, easily marking its best numbers of the young season. Manifest (4.5 mil/0.8) in turn rose to its second best numbers of the season.

