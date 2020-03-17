Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman Co-Star, Dead at 84

TV veteran Lyle Waggoner, a key cast member on The Carol Burnett Show who also co-starred with Lynda Carter on Wonder Woman, has died at the age of 84.

Waggoner died on Tuesday after battling an illness, according to our sister site Deadline. (TMZ was the first to report the news.)

The actor landed early roles on shows like Gunsmoke and Lost in Space — and was even a finalist for the role of Batman before losing out to Adam West — before beginning a seven-year run on CBS’ The Carol Burnett Show as an announcer and performer. After leaving Carol Burnett in 1974, he took on the role of Steve Trevor opposite Carter’s Diana Prince on Wonder Woman, playing Steve Trevor Jr. in Seasons 2 and 3 after a time jump.

Waggoner was a frequent guest star on ’70s and ’80s TV shows, appearing on Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Happy Days, Mork & Mindy and The Golden Girls. In the ’90s, he appeared on Ellen and That ’70s Show. His final TV credit is a guest spot on the Fox sitcom The War at Home in 2005.