TV Ratings: God Friended Me, NOLA Rise; The Wall Returns to Series Lows

CBS’ God Friended Me this Sunday drew just over 6 million total viewers along with a 0.6 rating, marking its largest audience since Jan. 12 while up a tenth in the demo week-to-week.

Leading out of that, a special installment of NCIS: New Orleans (6.3 mil/0.6) delivered the series’ best Sunday audience thus far (and matched NCIS: LA‘s most recent numbers), while its regularly scheduled episode did 5.9 mil/0.6, also up a tenth from last week.

Elsewhere…. The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

ABC | American Idol (7.5 mil/1.3) added eyeballs while steady in the demo, dominating Sunday in both measures. The Rookie (5.2 mil/0.8) drew its second largest audience ever while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Batwoman (783K/0.2) and Supergirl (663K/0.2) were both steady in the demo.

NBC | The Wall opened its third season with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, down sharply from its eternity-ago sophomore average (5 mil/1.0) and marking series lows. (That said, NBC notes that The Wall gave the time slot its best non-sports rating since Feb 24, 2019). Little Big Shots (2.7 mil/0.4) and Zoey’s Playlist (2 mil/0.4) were both steady, while Good Girls (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth.

FOX | Leading out of a Masked Singer rerun, The Simpsons (1.7 mil/0.6), Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.7 mil/0.7) all ticked up from last week’s series lows, while Duncanville (1.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.