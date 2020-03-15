On a Lighter Note: TV's Best and Worst Wigs of the Past Decade

“Hair is everything,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag once famously declared, and we agree. Even fake hair, as it turns out.

Whether it’s due to flashbacks, a transformation into a historical figure, or (in one particular case) playing half a dozen clones, many of our favorite TV actors are actually wearing wigs when we see them on screen. Some of those wigs blend in seamlessly, to the point where we’re shocked to learn that’s not their real hair. (Did you know The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is currently blonde in real life? It’s true!) Others, well… let’s just say we can tell right away.

Join us at the TVLine hair salon as we look back over the past decade of TV and pick out the most convincing wigs we’ve seen… along with a few infamous ones that didn’t convince us at all. (Note: These choices are all characters where the wig is supposed to be the character’s actual hair, not where they’re wearing wigs as a disguise, a la The Americans‘ Philip and Elizabeth Jennings.) Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and see which wigs made our list, then hit the comments below to weigh in on our choices and offer your own nominees for best and worst.