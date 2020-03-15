7th Heaven's Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

RELATED STORIES 10 TV Series Whose Legacies Have Been Forever Tarnished by Scandal

Former child star Lorenzo Brino, who played one of the Camdens on 7th Heaven, died earlier this month in a fatal car accident, reports TMZ. The actor was 21.

Brino lost control of his vehicle while driving in San Bernandino County last Monday. He struck a pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young actor was one of four quadruplets who played Sam and David, the youngest children of the Camden family. As the characters and toddlers aged, Lorenzo and his brother Nikolas became the official actors for the roles. The Brino brothers entered the series in its third season, which aired in 1999.

Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet Brino, commented to TMZ: “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas… You got a big job up there.”

Stephen Dulay, a friend of Brino’s, also paid tribute to the late actor on YouTube, writing: “From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

Brino appeared in a total of 138 7th Heaven episodes. The series ran for 11 seasons (10 on The WB, and one on The CW), and also starred Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Beverly Mitchell, David Gallagher, Jessica Biel, Mackenzie Rosman and Barry Watson.