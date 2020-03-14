The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 15

'Supernatural' returns for its final episodes (Courtesy of The CW)

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 30 premieres (including Westworld, Black Monday and and the final season of Brockmire), five finales (including Avenue 5 and 68 Whiskey) and four midseason returns (including Supernatural and The Blacklist). (All times are Eastern.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

7 pm The Wall Season 3 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Democratic Debate No. 11 (CNN; two hours)

8:47 pm Just Roll With It Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Westworld Season 3 premiere (HBO)

9 pm Wrong Man Season 2 finale (Starz)

10 pm Black Monday Season 2 premiere (Showtime; two episodes)

10:15 pm Avenue 5 Season 1 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, MARCH 16

3 am The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm 9-1-1 returns (Fox)

8 pm American Idol time slot premiere/Hollywood Week begins (ABC)

8 pm Supernatural returns/time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Plot Against America limited series premiere (HBO)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm My Brilliant Friend Season 2 premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

3 am Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy comedy special premiere (Netflix)

3 am Shaun the Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Naill Ferguson’s Networld docuseries event (PBS; three hours)

10 pm Tosh.0 Season 12 premiere (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm Crank Yankers returns (Comedy Central)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

3 am Little Fires Everywhere limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

9 pm Motherland: Fort Salem series premiere (Freeform)

9:30 pm American Housewife time slot premiere (ABC)

10 pm 68 Whiskey Season 1 finale (Paramount Network)

10 pm Brockmire final season premiere (IFC)

10 pm True Terror With Robert Englund series premiere (Travel)

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

3 am Altered Carbon: Resleeved series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Feel Good series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ruthless series premiere (BET+; first three episodes)

9 pm After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Top Chef Season 17 premiere (Bravo)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

3 am Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Banker original movie premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Big Time Adolescence original movie premiere (Hulu)

3 am Diary of a Future President Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The English Game series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Greenhouse Academy Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Letter for the King series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Marvel’s Hero Project Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tiger King docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

11 am Mira, Royal Detective series premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm The Blacklist returns (NBC; two episodes) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

9 pm World Figure Skating Championships (NBC)

