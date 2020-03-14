TV Ratings: Blue Bloods at Season High in Viewers, Lincoln Rhyme Finale Steady

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods copped 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up in both measures week-to-week and marking a season high in audience.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (5.8 mil/0.6) was steady. Hawaii Five-0 (7.03 mil/0.7) inched up to its best audience since Jan. 31 and rose a tenth in the demo.

NBC | With its opening hour, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector drew its second largest audience (3.8 mil) and tied its demo high (with a 0.6). The actual season finale then did 3.4 mil and a 0.5, right on par with the show’s freshman average.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (3.2 mil/0.7) surged 28 percent in audience while steady in the demo.

ABC | Shark Tank (4.7 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs and led the night in the demo for a second straight week.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

