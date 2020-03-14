Batwoman Video: Can Kate Convince Her Dad There Was 'Another' Beth ?

RELATED STORIES Arrow Series Finale: Katrina Law Revisits Nyssa/Sara Reunion

Hopefully Batwoman‘s Jacob Kane has on his Kevlar vest, because daughter Kate is about to hit him with not one but two incredible truth bombs.

In the above sneak peek from this Sunday’s episode of the freshman Arrowverse series, titled “Off With Her Head” and airing at 8/7c on The CW, Kate (played by Ruby Rose) has just delivered to her father (Dougray Scott) at least a partial version of the truth about the Beth that got snuffed by a sniper a few weeks back.

How does Jacob react to this tale of alleged mistaken identity? And what other big reveal is Kate about to spring on her dad? Press play above to witness the intense father/daughter “bonding.”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode of Batwoman, more of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate, while Jacob goes searching for his (actual) wayward daughter. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on the other Beth’s killer.

