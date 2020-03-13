Bachelor Breakup: Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Call It Quits Just Days After Live Finale — Read Statement

RELATED STORIES Ratings: As Bachelor Finale Dominates, This Is Us and The Flash Eye Lows

Yet another of Pilot Pete’s relationships has nosedived. Just days after the live Bachelor finale, during which Peter Weber revealed he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, the two have announced that they’re going their separate ways.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” Weber wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night. “Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

Weber continued, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he added. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Prewett also weighed in on social media, writing, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

As for her thoughts on Weber? “You are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you,” she wrote. “I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you [ABC] for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

Though Hannah Ann Sluss was the “winner” of The Bachelor‘s 24th season, she and Weber announced during ABC’s After the Final Rose special that they were not pursuing an engagement.

Are you at all surprised by this turn of events? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.