Drag Race Sneak Peek: All 13 Queens Finally Meet for One of the Shadiest Mini Challenges Ever — Watch Video

“So far, you’ve all been safe from elimination — but that’s about to change,” RuPaul tells his baker’s dozen on Friday’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c). “Starting this week, two of you will lip sync for your life… and one of you will sashay away.”

Part 3 of the show’s season premiere finally unites all 12 legitimate queens (plus the one who got disqualified!) in the Drag Race workroom for an epic first meeting. But as you’ll see in the sneak peek clip above, the tension only lasts for a few moments before the whole thing dissolves into a love fest of hugs and kisses and… pretty much everything the CDC isn’t letting us do anymore.

Then comes one of the shadiest requests in Drag Race herstory: Ru makes the season’s two winners, Widow Von’Du and Jaida Essence Hall, arrange their competitors in order from most to least threatening, based on their first impressions.

Widow’s ranking: Sherry Pie, Jan, Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura and Aiden Zhane

Jaida’s ranking: Gigi Goode, Brita, Nicky Doll, Jackie Cox, Crystal Methyd, Heidi N. Closet

But it’s the “least” threatening queens who end up getting the last laugh, as Ru announces that Aiden and Heidi will serve as team captains for this week’s four-way maxi challenge, along with Widow and Jaida.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Friday’s episode. Then, in the spirit of this week’s mini challenge, vote for the three (3) most gag-worthy queens below so we can assemble our own ranking.

